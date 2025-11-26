Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Bondada E&E, a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering (BEL), has been officially accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its Laboratory Unit located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The Laboratory Unit of Bondada E&E has been thoroughly assessed and accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories for its facilities at Kushaiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, in the field of Testing

