Happy Forgings bags supply order worth Rs 140-cr

Happy Forgings bags supply order worth Rs 140-cr

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Happy Forgings (HFL) announced the receipt of order from passenger vehicle manufacturer for supplying crankshafts for the passenger vehicle segment.

The said initial order for the crankshaft component is valued at approximately Rs 140 crore, spanning the period from FY26 to FY31. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in FY26, following the successful completion of testing and approval processes. Peak annual revenues under this order are expected to reach Rs 27 crore. Depending on the sales performance of the vehicles using the crankshaft, a subsequent order could potentially double the supply volumes starting in FY28, increasing peak annual revenues to over Rs 50 crore.

HFLs investments in manufacturing capabilities has positioned it to meet the growing demand for high-precision components from both global and domestic automotive OEMs.

Ashish Garg, managing director of Happy Forgings said, This order highlights our ability to provide high-quality solutions driven by advanced engineering capabilities and a proven track record of successful execution. We are committed to maintaining our leadership in precision engineering and continue to focus on enhancing the value and innovation we bring to our products, while expanding our presence in the passenger vehicle segment.

Happy Forgings is principally engaged in the manufacturing of forgings and related components.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 71.37 crore on 5.3% increase in net sales to Rs 361.13 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter declined 2.98% to ends at Rs 1050.80 on Friday, 13 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

