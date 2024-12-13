Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 1.29%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 1.29% at 56869.4 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd jumped 2.04%, Hindustan Unilever Ltd added 1.93% and Nestle India Ltd rose 1.32%. The Nifty FMCG index has increased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 16.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.19% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.89% to close at 24768.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.04% to close at 82133.12 today.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

