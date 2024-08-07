Happy Forgings consolidated net profit declines 0.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 341.47 croreNet profit of Happy Forgings declined 0.37% to Rs 63.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 341.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 329.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales341.47329.82 4 OPM %28.5830.38 -PBDT103.84100.93 3 PBT85.8285.47 0 NP63.8064.04 0
