Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.57% to Rs 115.78 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.57% to Rs 115.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 155.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.115.78155.55-1.732.31-9.88-3.84-21.31-15.10-19.02-13.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp