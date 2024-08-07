Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit rises 61.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 245.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 61.70% to Rs 109.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 245.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales245.98214.92 14 OPM %60.7949.25 -PBDT172.85123.83 40 PBT143.7995.14 51 NP109.6867.83 62

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

