Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 55.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 15.79 crore

Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure declined 55.01% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7916.58 -5 OPM %47.3742.34 -PBDT6.969.89 -30 PBT3.116.27 -50 NP2.204.89 -55

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

