Sadhna Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 66.49% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net loss of Sadhna Broadcast reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.49% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 167.65% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 17.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.463.88 66 17.2215.41 12 OPM %-22.7622.16 -9.065.39 - PBDT-1.390.94 PL 1.820.97 88 PBT-1.510.81 PL 1.360.55 147 NP-1.271.01 PL 0.910.34 168

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

