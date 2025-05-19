Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 1045.83 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India rose 34.95% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 1045.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 878.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.60% to Rs 90.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.60% to Rs 4014.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3301.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

