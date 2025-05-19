Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 11.37% to Rs 115.35 crore

Net loss of Jagatjit Industries reported to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 115.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.83% to Rs 491.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 557.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales115.35130.15 -11 491.50557.45 -12 OPM %-5.293.65 --2.823.13 - PBDT-4.484.36 PL -13.9517.57 PL PBT-6.761.99 PL -23.227.82 PL NP-6.821.96 PL -23.457.59 PL

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

