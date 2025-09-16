Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.44%

Nifty Auto index ended up 1.44% at 27146.4 today. The index has gained 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose 2.60%, MRF Ltd jumped 2.37% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 2.20%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 0.57% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.07% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.68% to close at 25239.1 while the SENSEX increased 0.73% to close at 82380.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News