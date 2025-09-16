Nazara Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Record date is 26 September 2025

Nazara Technologies has fixed 26 September 2025 as record date for issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (One) bonus equity share of face value Rs.2/- each for every 1 (One) equity share of face value Rs. 2/- each, fully paid up.

The deemed date of allotment of bonus equity shares shall be 29 September 2025.

