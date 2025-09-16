Nifty tops 25,200 as hopes rise on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut

The domestic equity benchmarks rallied on Tuesday as optimism grew over India-US trade talks and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut. Investor sentiment strengthened with Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, in New Delhi for discussions on tariffs. A breakthrough removing punitive tariffs is seen as a potential boost for Indian markets. Global cues were also positive ahead of the Feds two-day policy meeting ending September 17, with markets pricing in a 25-basis-point cut. The Nifty closed above 25,200, led by gains in auto, realty and IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 594.95 points or 0.73% to 82,380.69. The Nifty 50 index added 169.90 points or 0.68% to 25,239.10.

Larsen & Toubro (up 2.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.22%) and Bharti Airtel (up 1.85%) boosted the indices higher today. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.66%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,507 shares rose and 1,606 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.20% to 10.27. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.02% to 6.493 from the previous close of 6.492.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0725 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.35% to Rs 110,570. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.34% to 97.03. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.07% to 4.038. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 13 cents or 0.19% to $67.31 a barrel. Global Market: European stocks declined on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting and assessed developments in the U.S.-China trade talks, alongside key regional economic data.

Asian market ended mixed after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled encouraging progress in trade negotiations with China during talks held in Spain. The discussions, however, were overshadowed by news of a "framework" agreement on the divestment of Chinese-owned TikTok. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reportedly speaking in Madrid on Monday, said the commercial terms of the deal had already been finalized. Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to discuss the terms. Oil prices were in focus today as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to impair Moscow's war capability, as talks to end their conflict have stalled. Overnight on Wall Street, equities ended higher ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting this week. The S&P 500 added 0.5% to settle at 6,615.28, closing above the 6,600 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to a record 22,348.75, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 49.23 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 45,883.45. Stocks in Spotlight: The Nifty Auto index added 1.44% to 27,146.40. The index shed 0.39% in previous trading session.

Balkrishna Industries (up 2.76%), MRF (up 2.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.31%), Eicher Motors (up 2.21%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.14%), Bharat Forge (up 1.92%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.71%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.28%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.85%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.78%), Exide Industries (up 0.69%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.65%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.54%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.49%) and Tata Motors (up 0.28%) advanced. Redington surged 19.86% as excitement built ahead of Apples iPhone 17 launch. Pre-orders for the device are already underway, with official sales slated to begin on 19 September 2025. The rally reflects Redington's pivotal role in Apples supply chain, handling logistics, warehousing, and distribution of iPhones and other tech products across India, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and South Asia.

Patel Retail declined 3.54% after the company's standalone net profit fell 3.49% to Rs 6.92 crore on 16.94% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 182.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 2.28% after the companys Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical received a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu. Sattrix Information Security soared 5% after the company announced that its U.S. joint venture, World Tech Nexus LLC, has received business registration. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the venture will focus on IT and cybersecurity solutions, including managed services, compliance, and enterprise digital transformation for U.S. and global clients. It is co-founded by Sattrix, World Tech Edge PTE Ltd, and Ali Yavari.

John Cockerill India rose 3.13% after securing an Rs 80-crore order from Tata Steel for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plant at its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division. JSW Infrastructure advanced 3.67% after the company announced that JSW Kolkata Container Terminal has entered into a concession agreement with the port authority of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata, for a period of 30 years. IZMO hit an upper limit of 5% after its division, and izmomicro announced a breakthrough in high-performance motor control technology aimed at industrial automation, electric vehicles, and next-generation energy applications.