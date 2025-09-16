Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Square Outsourcing Services rises after securing Rs 2.29-cr orders

Happy Square Outsourcing Services rises after securing Rs 2.29-cr orders

Sep 16 2025
Happy Square Outsourcing Services rose 2.41% to Rs 85 after the company secured two orders totaling Rs 2.29 crore.

The first order, worth Rs 34.68 lakh, is from the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Directorate of Ordnance Coordination and Services, for manpower supply at Jabalpur. It is scheduled for execution from 3 September 2025 to 2 September 2026.

Additionally, the company received an order worth Rs 1.95 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), also for manpower supply at Jabalpur, to be executed from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2027.

Happy Square Outsourcing Services made its stock market debut on 10 July 2025, listing at Rs 77, a 1.32% premium to the issue price of Rs 76. The IPO, which closed on 7 July 2025, was subscribed 3.26 times and was priced within a band of Rs 7276 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 80.85 on its listing day.

Happy Square Outsourcing Services is in the business of providing technology-based staffing, recruitment and payroll solutions.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 97.41 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.90 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

