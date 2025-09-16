Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Redington surged 18.31% to Rs 285.65 as excitement built ahead of Apple's iPhone 17 launch.Pre-orders for the device are already underway, with official sales slated to begin on 19 September 2025.
The rally reflects Redington's pivotal role in Apples supply chain, handling logistics, warehousing, and distribution of iPhones and other tech products across India, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and South Asia.
A key Apple partner since 2007, Redington's extensive distribution network and deep integration in Apples ecosystem are seen as strong growth drivers during the new product cycle.
The company distributes IT, mobility, and technology products, and provides supply chain solutions through its operations in India, Singapore, and multiple international markets.
The company has posted 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore on a 22% rise in revenue to Rs 26,002 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
