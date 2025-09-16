Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Godawari Power & Ispat announced that its board will meet on 18 September 2025, to consider a proposal to raise funds through a preferential issue of securities, equity shares or warrants.

The company stated the issue price will be determined subject to requisite regulatory and statutory approvals.

Godawari Power & Ispat is a fully integrated steel company that operates across the entire steel value chain.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 24.6% to Rs 215.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 286.51 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 1.4% YoY to Rs 1,323.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The scrip declined 1.89% to Rs 265.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

