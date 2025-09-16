Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 26 September 2025

Nazara Technologies has fixed 26 September 2025 as record date for Sub-division of 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each, fully paid-up.

