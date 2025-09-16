Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 932.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.59 lakh shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2025.

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 932.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.88% to Rs.287.00. Volumes stood at 10.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd notched up volume of 40.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.408.30. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 77.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.796.80. Volumes stood at 48.76 lakh shares in the last session. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 24.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.27% to Rs.954.00. Volumes stood at 85959 shares in the last session. V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 18.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.45% to Rs.372.35. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.