Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 932.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.59 lakh shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2025.

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 932.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.88% to Rs.287.00. Volumes stood at 10.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd notched up volume of 40.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.408.30. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 77.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.796.80. Volumes stood at 48.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 24.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.27% to Rs.954.00. Volumes stood at 85959 shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 18.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.45% to Rs.372.35. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA' rating to debt instrument of JK Paper with 'stable' outlook

IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story