Hariom Pipe Inds soars after VAP sales rise 46% YoY in Q4; FY25 sales volume at 2,45,467 MT

Hariom Pipe Industries surged 7.08% to Rs 384.85 after the company reported 46% jump in sale of value-added products (VAP) to 72,149 MT in Q4 FY25 from 49,260 MT in Q4 FY24.

Total sales volume for Q4 FY25 stood at 74,213 MT, which is growth of 23% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

"VAP contributed 97% of the total sales volume, up from 81% in Q4 FY24, demonstrating the strong demand for premium products, the company said.

For FY25, the companys total sales volume stood at 2,45,467 MT, which is an increase of 23% as compared to the figure of 1,99,015 MT recorded in FY24.

VAP's share of total sales volume rose to 96% in FY25, up from 88% in the previous year, highlighting the shift towards more specialized, high-margin products.

Rupesh Kumar Gupta, managing director, said: "We are pleased to report a robust performance in Q4 and FY25, with significant growth in both volume and the proportion of value-added products in our overall sales mix.

The shift toward high-value, specialized products reflects our long-term strategy of diversifying our portfolio and enhancing customer value. This continued focus on VAP not only drives higher margins but also strengthens our competitive edge in the market.

Our strong presence in South and West India, combined with our operational efficiency and customer-centric approach, positions us well for continued success.

Hariom Pipe Industries is a premium manufacturer of iron and steel products, catering to diverse industrial needs across multiple sectors.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11.23 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.48%, compared with Rs 9.81 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations advanced 7.1% YoY to Rs 299.88 crore in Q3 FY25.

