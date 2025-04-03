Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 101.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 56.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares

Trident Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 April 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 101.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 56.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.40% to Rs.463.90. Volumes stood at 92649 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd clocked volume of 719.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.80% to Rs.27.22. Volumes stood at 48.44 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd notched up volume of 20.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.56% to Rs.984.90. Volumes stood at 10.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 66.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.62% to Rs.1,176.65. Volumes stood at 10.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd registered volume of 10.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.91% to Rs.963.40. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

