Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 2.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 2.80% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 399.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.68% to Rs 61.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 1357.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1153.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

