Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 1210.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 32.21 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 1210.00% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.89% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.23% to Rs 114.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales32.2130.24 7 114.46124.72 -8 OPM %6.21-0.30 -4.931.36 - PBDT1.810.58 212 4.723.63 30 PBT1.340.12 1017 2.811.75 61 NP1.310.10 1210 2.701.71 58

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

