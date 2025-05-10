Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 1210.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.51% to Rs 32.21 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 1210.00% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.51% to Rs 32.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.89% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.23% to Rs 114.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

32.2130.24114.46124.726.21-0.304.931.361.810.584.723.631.340.122.811.751.310.102.701.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News