Novartis India standalone net profit rises 99.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 83.88 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 99.59% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 83.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.44% to Rs 100.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 356.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

