Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 32.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 2814.91 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation rose 32.72% to Rs 256.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 193.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 2814.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2654.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.80% to Rs 295.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 9214.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9656.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2814.912654.44 6 9214.499656.22 -5 OPM %18.9617.80 -13.2114.89 - PBDT508.81415.73 22 988.071151.46 -14 PBT366.57266.03 38 416.22573.15 -27 NP256.61193.34 33 295.23420.56 -30

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

