Harrisons Malayalam reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 3.03% to Rs 136.71 crore

Net profit of Harrisons Malayalam reported to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 136.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 14.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 513.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 488.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales136.71140.98 -3 513.91488.12 5 OPM %4.810.65 -4.572.14 - PBDT7.64-0.06 LP 22.226.05 267 PBT5.19-1.98 LP 14.890.28 5218 NP5.19-9.56 LP 14.89-7.30 LP

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

