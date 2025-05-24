Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Shanti Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 123.64% to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.471.28 15 23.8410.66 124 OPM %12.93-43.75 --18.96-22.89 - PBDT0.28-0.55 LP -3.44-1.84 -87 PBT0.26-0.61 LP -3.55-2.05 -73 NP0.28-0.09 LP -2.79-1.53 -82

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

