B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.19% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India declined 14.29% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.19% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.53% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.91% to Rs 47.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.727.7047.0732.2613.928.7014.3013.951.630.646.204.331.340.445.233.610.961.123.743.76

