Harsha Engineers jumps on securing large MNC deal

Harsha Engineers International surged 2.80% to Rs 418.95 after the company announced a long-term supply agreement with a leading multinational company.The deal, effective from 31 July 2025, is valued at approximately Rs 117 crore per annum and is set to run for an initial period of three years.
Under the agreement, Harsha Engineers and its subsidiaries will manufacture and supply journal bearings and bushings to the MNCs global operations. The contract involves both domestic and international deliveries.
While the company has not disclosed the name of the international client, it confirmed that the engagement does not involve any related party.
Harsha Engineers International is a manufacturer and exporter of precision bearing cages and high-precision components with a global presence.
The company will consider Q1 results on 6 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 36.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2% YoY to Rs 372.97 crore in Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app