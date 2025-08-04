Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Harsha Engineers jumps on securing large MNC deal

Harsha Engineers jumps on securing large MNC deal

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Harsha Engineers International surged 2.80% to Rs 418.95 after the company announced a long-term supply agreement with a leading multinational company.

The deal, effective from 31 July 2025, is valued at approximately Rs 117 crore per annum and is set to run for an initial period of three years.

Under the agreement, Harsha Engineers and its subsidiaries will manufacture and supply journal bearings and bushings to the MNCs global operations. The contract involves both domestic and international deliveries.

While the company has not disclosed the name of the international client, it confirmed that the engagement does not involve any related party.

Harsha Engineers International is a manufacturer and exporter of precision bearing cages and high-precision components with a global presence.

The company will consider Q1 results on 6 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 36.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2% YoY to Rs 372.97 crore in Q4 FY25.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

