Harsha Engineers jumps on securing large MNC deal

Harsha Engineers International surged 2.80% to Rs 418.95 after the company announced a long-term supply agreement with a leading multinational company.

The deal, effective from 31 July 2025, is valued at approximately Rs 117 crore per annum and is set to run for an initial period of three years.

Under the agreement, Harsha Engineers and its subsidiaries will manufacture and supply journal bearings and bushings to the MNCs global operations. The contract involves both domestic and international deliveries.

While the company has not disclosed the name of the international client, it confirmed that the engagement does not involve any related party.