Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 138.10% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net loss of Haryana Financial Corporation reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 138.10% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3431.94% to Rs 25.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.46% to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.21 138 1.370.52 163 OPM %-194.00-352.38 --225.55-746.15 - PBDT-0.190.65 PL 27.090.54 4917 PBT-0.190.45 PL 27.080.41 6505 NP-0.200.76 PL 25.430.72 3432

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

