Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 171.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 209.96% to Rs 26.44 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers rose 171.21% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 209.96% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.35% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 48.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.448.53 210 48.8935.49 38 OPM %6.1610.20 -7.208.20 - PBDT2.090.92 127 4.093.06 34 PBT1.780.77 131 3.492.52 38 NP1.790.66 171 3.081.97 56

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

