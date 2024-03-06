Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 7.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 1966.49 crore

Net profit of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 7.43% to Rs 481.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 520.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 1966.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1899.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1966.491899.8453.0258.15862.88903.33481.51520.18481.51520.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel