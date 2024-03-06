Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 102.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 102.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 102.36% to Rs 82.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 155.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0155.56 -100 OPM %093.39 -PBDT93.7344.99 108 PBT93.7344.96 108 NP82.3840.71 102

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

