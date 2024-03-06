Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 102.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 102.36% to Rs 82.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 155.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0155.56093.3993.7344.9993.7344.9682.3840.71

