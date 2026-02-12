Hasti Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore

Hasti Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.030.1100000000

