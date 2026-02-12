Hasti Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 0.03 croreHasti Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.030.11 -73 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content