R O Jewels standalone net profit declines 96.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 97.66% to Rs 6.38 crore

Net profit of R O Jewels declined 96.36% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 97.66% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.38272.84 -98 OPM %1.570.56 -PBDT0.101.37 -93 PBT0.051.35 -96 NP0.041.10 -96

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

