LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 1.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 9142.60 croreNet profit of LTIMindtree declined 1.54% to Rs 1133.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1151.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 9142.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8702.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9142.608702.10 5 OPM %17.5718.79 -PBDT1760.801721.10 2 PBT1525.601536.40 -1 NP1133.801151.50 -2
