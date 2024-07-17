LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 1.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 9142.60 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 1.54% to Rs 1133.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1151.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 9142.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8702.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9142.608702.1017.5718.791760.801721.101525.601536.401133.801151.50

