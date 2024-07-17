Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 1.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 9142.60 crore

Net profit of LTIMindtree declined 1.54% to Rs 1133.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1151.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 9142.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8702.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9142.608702.10 5 OPM %17.5718.79 -PBDT1760.801721.10 2 PBT1525.601536.40 -1 NP1133.801151.50 -2

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

