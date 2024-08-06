Symphony consolidated net profit rises 266.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.83% to Rs 531.00 croreNet profit of Symphony rose 266.67% to Rs 88.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.83% to Rs 531.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales531.00302.00 76 OPM %20.908.61 -PBDT117.0039.00 200 PBT112.0032.00 250 NP88.0024.00 267
