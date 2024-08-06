Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 456.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 220.58% to Rs 151.73 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 456.95% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 220.58% to Rs 151.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.151.7347.3372.6353.60100.7718.91100.3418.7471.6812.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp