Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 456.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Sales rise 220.58% to Rs 151.73 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech rose 456.95% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 220.58% to Rs 151.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales151.7347.33 221 OPM %72.6353.60 -PBDT100.7718.91 433 PBT100.3418.74 435 NP71.6812.87 457

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

