Federal Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 192.26, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.42% in last one year as compared to a 23.32% rally in NIFTY and a 11.76% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.26, down 0.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24166.55. The Sensex is at 79082.36, up 0.41%.Federal Bank Ltd has added around 2.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50092.1, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 189 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp