Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 19.58, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.82% in last one year as compared to a 28.64% rally in NIFTY and a 8.48% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.58, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 24804.2. The Sensex is at 81203.95, down 0.03%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 5.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2042.2, down 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

