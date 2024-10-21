Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 19.58, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.82% in last one year as compared to a 28.64% rally in NIFTY and a 8.48% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.58, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 24804.2. The Sensex is at 81203.95, down 0.03%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has lost around 5.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2042.2, down 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.69 lakh shares in last one month.

