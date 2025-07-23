Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.48, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 15.32% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.48, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 2.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1733.6, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.62 lakh shares in last one month.