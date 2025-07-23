Punjab National Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 109.07, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.42% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 11.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.07, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.Punjab National Bank has gained around 3.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56756, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 234.26 lakh shares in last one month.