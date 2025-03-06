Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 2.8%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.93, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.11% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 26.35% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.93, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has dropped around 5.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

