Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 7.11%

Triveni Turbine Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.35, up 7.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Triveni Turbine Ltd has dropped around 7.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31099.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

