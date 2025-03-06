SJVN Ltd soars 1.74%, rises for third straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 88.09, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 21.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 88.09, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. SJVN Ltd has dropped around 7.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31099.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 88.04, up 2.22% on the day. SJVN Ltd is down 27.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 21.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 37.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News