Coal India Ltd spurts 3.37%, gains for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 380.65, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 21.61% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 380.65, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Coal India Ltd has risen around 0.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31099.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

