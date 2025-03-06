Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Ltd spurts 3.31%, rises for third straight session

Thermax Ltd spurts 3.31%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3344, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 21.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3344, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Thermax Ltd has dropped around 1.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31099.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46166 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 90.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India Ltd spurts 3.37%, gains for third straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 7.11%

Bank of Baroda up for third consecutive session

PM says latest budget has emerged to be blueprint of India's future

Nifty trades above 22,450; European mkt advance

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story