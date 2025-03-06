Thermax Ltd spurts 3.31%, rises for third straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3344, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.17% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% fall in NIFTY and a 21.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3344, up 3.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74133.19, up 0.55%. Thermax Ltd has dropped around 1.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31099.45, up 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46166 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 90.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

