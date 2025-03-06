Tips Music Ltd spurts 3.6%

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 641.45, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 26.35% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

