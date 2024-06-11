Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd spurts 2.86%, gains for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable &amp; Datacom Ltd spurts 2.86%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.57, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.24% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 13.68% jump in the Nifty Media.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.57, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 3.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2007.4, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

