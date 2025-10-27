Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 70.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.16% to Rs 2427.59 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 70.30% to Rs 109.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 2427.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2072.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2427.592072.1013.3911.64291.70203.06147.5387.50109.5464.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News