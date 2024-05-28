Hatsun Agro Product Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd and Nazara Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 May 2024.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd surged 11.68% to Rs 1121.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1288 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd soared 7.39% to Rs 473.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26382 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd spiked 7.26% to Rs 375.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70330 shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd spurt 6.20% to Rs 3400. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 387 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd advanced 5.26% to Rs 708.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

